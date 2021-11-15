 Skip to main content
Kansasville Grade School names students of the month

KANSASVILLE — These Kansasville Grade School were named October Students of the Month: Christy Martell, Alyviah Renzulli, Natalee Turner, Ryker Jocius and Lillian Brietchaft.

“Responsibility” was the theme for October. Completing homework on time, having supplies ready for each class, charging the computer every night, asking for help when needed and making good choices are all attributes that contribute to responsibility in the classroom. Students were chosen for the honor as a result of demonstrating these attributes.

