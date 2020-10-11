K of C holds Catholic citizenship essay contest

RACINE — Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus, in cooperation with the Wisconsin State and Supreme Councils, is sponsoring the Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest, open to Catholic students in grades eight to 12 in public, private or parochial schools or homeschooled. Non-Catholic students in Catholic schools, parish CCD programs, etc., are also eligible.

"Discuss How Trusting in God During a Difficult Time Has Helped You or Someone You Know Find the Strength and Hope to Endure It” is this year's theme. The essay is to be 500-700 words. Essays will be judged at the Council (local), state and international levels. Winning students will be awarded gift cards, medals or plaques, ribbons and certificates of merit.

Essays are to be written in October and November, and are due by Dec. 1.

For contest guidelines, go to kofc.org or from William Frayer via email at frayerfamily@yahoo.com. Pickup of essays can be arranged by calling Frayer, 262-633-7887; Paul Noelke, 262-886-6408, dwnoelke@aol.com; or Jim Sisak, 262-884-9505, jsisak@wi.rr.com

