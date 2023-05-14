Catholic Central High School held its Junior Prom on April 28 with the theme “Hollywood Nights.” The grand march took place in the CCHS main gym; and the dinner, dance and after prom party was held at Abbey Springs Resort in Fontana on Geneva Lake. The 2023 Junior Prom king and queen with their court are, from left, Nadia Bero, Alan Howell, Jayden Garratt, Victor Morrow, Queen Addison Schwenn, King Austin Schwenn, Rosie Hein, Josh Flores, Myah Ramsey and Noah McCourt