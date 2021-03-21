Junior League of Racine offering scholarship

RACINE — The Junior League of Racine is accepting applications for its annual scholarship program for 2021.

The league will award a $1,000 scholarship in the spring of 2021 to one female that lives in Racine County and attends a Racine County high school who has demonstrated a commitment to volunteering.

Scholarship applications are judged by community partners on volunteerism in the community and will not be based on financial need. Applicants must plan to attend a four-year accredited college or university and have a cumulative grade point average of 2.5 or better.

The scholarship application is available at jlracine.org/scholarship and must be postmarked by March 31.

For information on the scholarship program, email ci@jlracine.org or go to jlracine.org.

