RACINE — The Junior League of Racine is now accepting applications for its 2019 scholarship program.
The league will award a $1000 scholarship in the spring of 2019 to one female Racine County high school student who has demonstrated a commitment to volunteering.
Scholarship applications are judged by the league’s community partners on volunteerism in the community and will not be based on financial need. Applicants must place to attend a four-year accredited college or university and have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or better.
The application is avilalbe at www.jlracine.org/scholarship/ and must be postmarked by March 29.
The Junior League of Racine is celebrating more than 100 years in service to the Racine area. It has about 200 active members reflecting a wide range of backgrounds, interests and professionals pursuits, who cumulatively give over 2,000 volunteer hours annually. Membership is open to women of all ages.
For more information, email ci@jlracine.org or visit www.jlracine.org.
