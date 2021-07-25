Junior kindergarten program has enrollment options

RACINE — St. Edward’s Child Development Center, 1430 Grove Ave., is accepting enrollments for the all-day junior kindergarten program for the 2021-2022 school year.

The center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The junior kindergarten program meets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, there is an option to choose three days of the week.

The program is specially designed for those children who miss the cut off for kindergarten 2021 or who will be starting kindergarten in the fall of 2021. The ultimate goal is to make sure that children are ready for kindergarten.

For more information or for a tour of the facility, call 262-636-8051.

