Junior Achievement receives donation from BMO

MILWAUKEE — Junior Achievement of Wisconsin (JA) received a $115,000 donation from BMO to provide financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness learning experiences for students across Wisconsin.

The mission of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed. JA teaches students how to begin building financial capability and career exploration early in elementary school by examining needs and wants, basic economic concepts, techniques for saving, basic budgeting and the ways local businesses support their community.

“This donation exemplifies our commitment to providing Wisconsin students financial literacy opportunities that empower them to continue to grow the good in their communities,” said Jon Schumacher, managing director, commercial banking, BMO. “Our partnership with Junior Achievement of Wisconsin highlights a key hallmark to BMO’s culture which is helping others make real financial progress.”

The $115,000 gift will support general operations, event sponsorships and capacity building efforts in Wisconsin communities including Racine. Two specific beneficiaries of the BMO gift are the JA Titan Scholarship Competitions and the new JA Technical Scholars program.

For more information, go to https://wisconsin.ja.org.