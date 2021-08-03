Junior Achievement of Wisconsin receives $32,000 SC Johnson grant

MILWAUKEE — Junior Achievement of Wisconsin announced that it has received a $32,000 grant from SC Johnson to support financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work/career readiness programs for K-12 students in the greater Racine/Kenosha area during the 2021-22 school year.

SC Johnson funds will be used to implement in-person and digital programs to help students understand how to manage money, how businesses work and how to prepare for a self-sustaining career. Programs will be delivered by trained community volunteers who serve as role models and help students understand the skills and education needed for jobs in their communities.

“Too many young people grow up unprepared to make good financial and career decisions, resulting in lifelong consequences,” said Michael Frohna, president of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. “Junior Achievement programs help students learn vital survival skills while they are still in school — skills like the ability to manage money effectively, plan for emergencies and understand how important it is to complete the education needed for tomorrow’s jobs. Partners like SC Johnson, who not only donate, but also have employees that volunteer in the classroom, help us make an impact in the lives of students in the Racine and Kenosha area,” added Frohna.