 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

June's Got the Cash band show at UGHS rescheduled

  • 0

UNION GROVE — The Jan. 15 performance by June's Got the Cash at Union Grove High School has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Tickets will be honored for the new date.

Ticket holders wanting a refund should email kurhmic@ug.k12.wi.us.

June's Got the Cash is a musical tribute to American country music icons Johnny Cash and June Carter. What started off as a simple tribute band has  blossomed into a national traveling musical theater show. All shows are scripted with classic country comedy bits, historical stories, vintage costumes and songs performed from Cash's catalog of music from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Tickets cost $20 and are available at ughs.ludus.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RAREA honors outstanding volunteer

RAREA honors outstanding volunteer

RACINE — Retired elementary teacher Jeff Siuta was honored as Volunteer of the Year for service to the community by the Racine Area Retired Ed…

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation accepting scholarship applications

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation accepting scholarship applications

KENOSHA — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will award more than $15,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin 4-H members and alumni pursuing higher education in 2022. To be considered for financial support, applications must be received by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation via email by March 15.

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News