Julian Thomas student boxer takes fourth in nation at Silver Gloves Championship

If Martinez knows who he’s going up against ahead of time, he researches his opponent online by watching videos of previous fights, if he can find them.

“If we’re in a tournament, he always sits and watches his next opponent and studies him,” Gudino said.

Keeping a busy schedule

Boxing takes up a lot of Martinez’s time, which his father sees as a good thing.

“He stays busy,” Gudino said. “It’s kind of a good thing. He’s never in the streets, basically. I know a lot of kids his age already come home from school and they go run around with their friends and he has no time whatsoever to even get in trouble.”

Martinez runs about two miles each day in addition to regular boxing training. He’s also on the Julian Thomas basketball team, plays the cello in orchestra, is a peer mediator and is a member of his school’s student council.

The sport takes up a lot of time and money for Gudino as well. Gudino started his own boxing club in 2018 after the club Martinez had been a member of — Golden Touch Boxing — ceased operations.

Gudino is now the head coach of the Racine Warriors Boxing Club, which operates out of the Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.