Julian Thomas student boxer takes fourth in nation at Silver Gloves Championship

RACINE — Andres Martinez, 11, has always had an abundance of energy. In the past few years, with the help of his father Otoniel Gudino, Martinez has channeled that energy into boxing. And on the weekend of Jan. 29 Martinez took fourth in the nation for his age and weight class in the Silver Gloves Championship in Independence, Missouri.
Martinez, a fifth grader at Julian Thomas Elementary School, began his boxing training when he was just 6 years old.
“He really wanted to join a boxing team,” Gudino said.
Martinez began competing when he was 8, and since then he’s fought in 37 bouts, competed in five national championships and has fought in 12 states. He took the Wisconsin state championship on Jan. 4-5 and went on to win the regional to make it to the national championship where he took fourth place.
“It felt good but that’s not really what I wanted,” Martinez said of his fourth-place ranking.
He’d been hoping for a spot in the top three.
“We still have to reach number one,” Gudino said. “I have a feeling that this year he will get the number one.”
Martinez doesn’t just physically train prior to a bout, he also prepares mentally.
“I’m usually thinking what I have to do to win,” Martinez said of what he’s focusing on before facing an opponent.
If Martinez knows who he’s going up against ahead of time, he researches his opponent online by watching videos of previous fights, if he can find them.
“If we’re in a tournament, he always sits and watches his next opponent and studies him,” Gudino said.
Keeping a busy schedule
Boxing takes up a lot of Martinez’s time, which his father sees as a good thing.
You have free articles remaining.
“He stays busy,” Gudino said. “It’s kind of a good thing. He’s never in the streets, basically. I know a lot of kids his age already come home from school and they go run around with their friends and he has no time whatsoever to even get in trouble.”
Martinez runs about two miles each day in addition to regular boxing training. He’s also on the Julian Thomas basketball team, plays the cello in orchestra, is a peer mediator and is a member of his school’s student council.
The sport takes up a lot of time and money for Gudino as well. Gudino started his own boxing club in 2018 after the club Martinez had been a member of — Golden Touch Boxing — ceased operations.
Gudino is now the head coach of the Racine Warriors Boxing Club, which operates out of the Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.
The club started out with just five members and is now up to more than 40. The club is a non-profit, with Gudino and his assistant coaches Rafael Gonzalez and former professional boxer Miguel Canino volunteering their time.
Gudino said it hasn’t been easy to travel to all of the competitions since his family is low income, and he’s a single father, but they’ve managed to make it work with a few sponsorships to help buy equipment and some support from family for travel expenses.
“Seeing his dedication drives me,” Gudino said. “If he doesn’t give up, I won’t give up. We’ll do it until we can’t no more.”
Gudino feels that the lessons his son is learning through boxing are invaluable.
“Hard work and discipline is the main things that boxing does for the kids, besides being in great shape,” Gudino said. “I know that will help him in the future as far as when he goes to college and when he goes on and has his own kids.”
In good company
Martinez isn’t the only successful member of the Racine Warriors traveling team, but he one of its youngest.
Other team members are: Ricardo Gonzalez, a 17 year old Park High School Student who took first place in the Silver Gloves nationals; Araceli Gudino (daughter of Otoniel Gudino), 13, a student at Starbuck Middle School; Alfredo Gonzalez, 13, a 2019 and 2020 State champion and student at Mitchell Middle School; Roy Cadena, 12, a student at 21st Century Preparatory School and a 2020 State of Wisconsin champion; and Larry Ellison, 8, a West Ridge Elementary School student who is a 2020 State Champion, 2020 Regional Champion and who took seventh in the Silver Gloves National Championship.
“Seeing his dedication drives me. If he doesn’t give up, I won’t give up. We’ll do it until we can’t no more.” Otoniel Gudin, speaking of his son Andres Martinez, 11
“Seeing his dedication drives me. If he doesn’t give up, I won’t give up. We’ll do it until we can’t no more.” Otoniel Gudin, speaking of his son Andres Martinez, 11
“Seeing his dedication drives me. If he doesn’t give up, I won’t give up. We’ll do it until we can’t no more.”
Otoniel Gudin, speaking of his son Andres Martinez, 11