$161K FOR JULIAN THOMAS

Julian Thomas Elementary kindergarten rooms, library to be renovated

RACINE — Julian Thomas Elementary School will receive renovations over the next few weeks in an effort to improve the building before classes resume for the fall semester.

The Racine Unified School District board during a special meeting Thursday evening approved spending $161,403 to update the school. As a contingency, RUSD budgeted to cover an additional 10% of the project, meaning it could cost up to $177,543.

Any district purchase over $100,000 requires board approval.

The board awarded the bid to Milwaukee-based Selzer-Ornst Construction Company. According to a factsheet, the work will entail:

  • Adding walls and doors in the kindergarten area to create seven total classrooms.
  • Building two offices in the library.
  • Demolishing walls to create a second-floor classroom.

Julian Thomas Elementary had five kindergarten classes last school year. With the closure of Janes Elementary School earlier this year, more students will attend Julian Thomas this fall, creating the need for two additional rooms.

Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operating officer, anticipates that the work will be done by Aug. 26. The first day of the 2022-23 school year is Sept. 1.

“If there is any concern that comes up that we may not be ready, we will work overtime to make sure that that building is ready for students on day one,” Reynolds said.

This month’s renovations are only part of the work set to occur at Julian Thomas, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., as part of the school district’s long-range plan. Reynolds said future work includes “completion of the walls in the kindergarten suite” and upgrading HVAC (heating, ventilating, and air conditioning) systems.

Julian Thomas is RUSD's second community school, switching to the model in 2019 with support from United Way of Racine County. The district's first community school was Knapp Elementary.

