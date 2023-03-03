RACINE — Dave Wolfe usually has low energy in the mornings.

That changes on Tuesdays, though, when Wolfe helps children get to class on time.

Wolfe is one of several volunteers who assist with a new walking school bus route to ensure Julian Thomas Elementary students arrive safely to campus.

The new walking bus route, the second at Julian Thomas, occurs on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The route began in January and has three students. It is in addition to an existing route that serves 10 children who attend Julian Thomas, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Wolfe said the walking school bus is a good way to start his day because kids are often full of excitement.

“It’s a good balance,” he said. “They pick me up. I hopefully calm them down.”

The walking school bus is intended to combat truancy and tardiness. It is not an actual bus; rather, it is at least two adults picking up students at home and walking with them on a set route.

United Way of Racine County partners with the Racine Unified School District to operate walking school bus programs at two elementary schools: Julian Thomas and Knapp. They are 100% walking schools, meaning none of their students live far enough away — more than 1.9 miles — to receive free bus service.

Matthew Lautz volunteers Tuesdays with Wolfe on the new walking school bus route, and they previously walked the first route.

Lautz and Wolfe have enjoyed forming relationships with students.

“Even though we only see them once a week, they connect pretty quickly,” Lautz said. “There’s always a smile on their faces.”

Sometimes a child is having a bad morning and needs more encouragement to walk, but they largely have positive attitudes.

“You got to figure out how to keep them moving without losing the rest of the pack, but overall they’re happy to walk and happy to be outside,” Wolfe said. “It’s usually pretty fun.”

The ongoing challenge to expand the walking school bus programs is finding enough volunteers to staff the routes, although numbers have increased in recent months.

“It’s really imperative that we get a good volunteer base so that we can have them do those routes,” said Leigh Ann Martinez, United Way community schools director.

Weather can pose challenges as well. On Monday, adults and children walked through heavy rain, with ponchos provided to every student.

The only time the walking bus routes do not occur is if temperatures are well below zero.

Ruthie McGinnis, United Way walking school bus coordinator, appreciates having a second route to help students arrive at school.

She said students’ families are receptive to the walking bus when they see its effectiveness.

“I think once the parent sees the process and how much easier it makes it for them … they’re like, ‘Hey this is kind of nice, I don’t have to worry about this anymore,’” McGinnis said. “I think they catch onto it pretty quick and seem to enjoy it.”

Lautz said it has been eye-opening to walk the routes over the past six months and gain a better sense of the community, saying that broken glass and empty bottles on sidewalks serve as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in Racine.

“There’s a lot of needs in the city, and walking helps you gain some perspective to what these kids are growing up in,” Lautz said. “It’s good to know that they’re getting to school.”

With a few more kids added to the new route, the walking school bus program continues to help students’ education.

Julian Thomas walking school bus program, in photos and videos Walking school bus WATCH NOW: Julian Thomas Elementary walking school bus Holding hands Hold on tight Crossing the street Walking across WATCH NOW: Julian Thomas Elementary walking bus Walking on the sidewalk Walking school bus coordinator and student Walking school bus volunteer and students Walking school bus workers