RACINE — The Racine Judo Club is offering judo classes for students ages 9 to 17 years-old from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the DeKoven Center Gym, 600 21st St. Beginner classes began Nov. 13 and are scheduled to be held until Saturday, Jan. 17.
Judo is a sport for all ages and teaches self-control, balance, coordination, self-respect, and how to fall without getting hurt. Judo deals with throws, hold downs, arm bars and is regulated by a set of rules. It does not include striking or kicking techniques.
For more information, contact Cindy Peterson at 262-497-2440.
