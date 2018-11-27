Try 3 months for $3
Rafael-Carlos Catalan, then 14, throws Sean Lojeski, 17, during an October 2014 judo practice at the Racine Youth Sports Judo Club.

 Gregory Shaver, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — The Racine Judo Club is offering judo classes for students ages 9 to 17 years-old from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the DeKoven Center Gym, 600 21st St. Beginner classes began Nov. 13 and are scheduled to be held until Saturday, Jan. 17.

Judo is a sport for all ages and teaches self-control, balance, coordination, self-respect, and how to fall without getting hurt. Judo deals with throws, hold downs, arm bars and is regulated by a set of rules. It does not include striking or kicking techniques.

For more information, contact Cindy Peterson at 262-497-2440.

