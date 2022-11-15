Judges wanted for DECA competition

Competition organizers are seeking judges to help students improve their communication skills, practice professionalism, and gain vocational understanding about careers in business, marketing, management, finance and entrepreneurship. To be considered as a judge, a person only needs a minimal amount of experience as an employee, manager or owner in any of the following occupational categories: Accounting applications, apparel and accessories, automotive services, business law and ethics, business services, business finance series, buying and merchandising, entrepreneurship, financial services, food marketing, hospitality services, hotel and lodging management, human resources management, marketing communication, marketing management, quick service restaurant management, personal financial literacy, restaurant and food service management, retail merchandising, sports and entertainment, travel and tourism.