Judges wanted for DECA competition

MOUNT PLEASANT — More than 800 students from 30 area high schools are coming together to compete at the annual DECA district competitions Saturday, Dec. 17, at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.
Competition organizers are seeking judges to help students improve their communication skills, practice professionalism, and gain vocational understanding about careers in business, marketing, management, finance and entrepreneurship. To be considered as a judge, a person only needs a minimal amount of experience as an employee, manager or owner in any of the following occupational categories: Accounting applications, apparel and accessories, automotive services, business law and ethics, business services, business finance series, buying and merchandising, entrepreneurship, financial services, food marketing, hospitality services, hotel and lodging management, human resources management, marketing communication, marketing management, quick service restaurant management, personal financial literacy, restaurant and food service management, retail merchandising, sports and entertainment, travel and tourism.
Judges will need to be at Case High School from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will receive a catered lunch. To volunteer as a competitive event judge or for more information, email Keith Wartzenluft at Keith.Wartzenluft@RUSD.org.