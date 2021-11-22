 Skip to main content
Judge Walker joins Carthage board

KENOSHA — Cynthia Thomas Walker, chief judge in Michigan’s 50th District Court, has been elected to the Carthage College Board of Trustees.

Originally appointed to fill a midterm judicial vacancy in 2003, the 1978 Carthage alumna has been re-elected several times. She became chief judge in 2010.

“It was a highlight of my time at Carthage to invite Cynthia Thomas Walker to the board,” said president John Swallow. “She brings us enormous expertise and experience, and, as she puts it, this is a way of ‘coming full circle.’”

In 2018, Walker co-founded the Wiggan-Kenniebrew Black Alumni Network, which supports students of color at Carthage. The network and its associated funds are named in part for her aunt, the late Lorraine Wiggan, who became the college’s first Black graduate in 1946 after completing high school at age 16.

“No moment could have been more appropriate for Cynthia’s election and acceptance than the 75 Years of Black Excellence celebration at Homecoming, where she spoke movingly about her commitment to Carthage for the future,” Swallow said. “That evening emphasized that it’s ultimately the people and families of Carthage, who, amid all of our planning, truly determine the future of the institution.”

Walker holds a law degree from Valparaiso University in Indiana. Before joining the bench, she worked as an attorney for more than 20 years.

Through mentoring, law-related pipeline programs, speaking engagements and role-playing activities, Walker strives to make the law and legal careers accessible to younger generations. She has received multiple awards for professional, civic and philanthropic contributions.

