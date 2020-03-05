Joining honor society for transfer students pays off for Racine student

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The scholarship amount, he said, is equivalent to how much he would earn working a campus job for a semester. He is already working two jobs on campus, as a research assistant in the social science department and as an assistant in the Writing Center for students in Harvey Hall.

“It means a lot because it saves me a lot of time. Time is one of the most precious resources we have,” he said. “I see all the sacrifices my parents make for me so I can go to college. This is a great way to give back to them.”

Applicants were evaluated on academic achievement, community involvement and service to their university and to their Tau Sigma chapter, of which Jones is treasurer.

Dual major student

Jones is pursuing two degrees, in business administration and in environmental science.

He has studied abroad in each of them. In May 2019, he went with a business class to Sweden with Assistant Professor Mary Spaeth to study business incubation and the importance of innovation to a region’s successful economic development. In January, he went to Belize with Professor Michael Bessert for a biology class, Natural History of the Neotropics.