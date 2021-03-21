John XXIII receives grant from Catholic Community Foundation

RACINE — John XXIII Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick Parish, recently received a grant from the Catholic Community Foundation of Milwaukee to support its after school, outreach and parent programs for the 2021 calendar year.

The $6,000 grant will be used to help John XXIII Educational Center continue to meet the academic, social and emotional needs of its students.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of the Catholic Community Foundation," said Brother Michael Kadow, John XXIII executive director. “It allows us to do so much good in the Racine community, especially during a time when our students continue to deal with the pandemic and its effects on all aspects of their lives and those of their families.”

Since its opening in the fall of 2009, John XXIII Educational Center has been serving the youth of Racine, offering an after school program, outreach groups and parent education with the goal of raising the graduation rate for students in Racine.

The center seeks to prepare and empower middle and high school students to graduate with further educational opportunities and career options. It continues to offer online tutoring via Zoom as well as in-person assistance. To learn more, go to john23educenter.org.

