RACINE — John XXIII Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick’s Parish, received a grant from SC Johnson to support the center’s programming for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The $30,000 grant will be used to help finance the general operating costs of the center, including the funding of the center’s staff members.

“We are delighted to hear that SC Johnson has chosen to continue its funding of John XXIII Educational Center,” said Brother Michael Kadow, John XXIII executive director. “SC Johnson’s generous support will allow the center to continue to meet the needs of students in Racine, thus contributing to a strong and vibrant future for the city”.

Since 2009, the center has aimed to meet the educational needs of students in the Racine area by conducting an after-school study center on the campus of St. Patrick’s Parish, outreach courses held in local middle and high schools, and academic outreach consisting mostly of tutoring and one-on-one instruction. The center is funded through a series of grants from local agencies and a loyal contingent of private donors, principally through its spring and fall fundraising campaigns.

The center offers help in all academic subjects. Go to john23educenter.org.