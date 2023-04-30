RACINE — John XXIII Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick’s Parish, received a grant from SC Johnson to support its ongoing efforts to provide educational services to the community of Racine, specifically its Hispanic population.

Funds from the $8,000 grant will be used to help finance the cost of a study center at Our Lady of Grace Academy, with a specific focus on assisting Hispanic students at the school.

The study center will operate on Thursdays and two staff members will assist students, particularly in the areas of math and reading.

This initiative is a part of the center’s academic outreach component that began in the fall of 2021, in which center staff provide assistance at local middle schools and high schools to address the academic challenges of students in the Racine area.

Since 2009, John XXIII Educational Center has aimed to meet the educational needs of students by conducting an after school study center on the campus of St. Patrick’s Parish, outreach courses held in local middle and high schools, and academic outreach at local schools.

The center is funded through a series of grants from local agencies as well as a loyal contingent of generous private donors, principally through its spring and fall fundraising campaigns.