John Hetland Memorial Scholarships awarded to students

RACINE — The Racine Police Association announced the recipients of the Racine Police Officer John Hetland Memorial Scholarships.
The association established three scholarships in honor of Officer John Hetland after he was killed on June 17, 2019, attempting to break up an armed robbery while off-duty in Racine. This scholarship is funded by donations from community members, as well as two main fundraisers each year. Recipients of two of the $1,000 scholarships are (no applicants for the third):
- Officer John Hetland Memorial Scholarship (open to all Racine County High School graduating seniors) — Abigail Stultz, a Waterford High School graduate who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall, majoring in biomedical engineering.
- Officer John Hetland Memorial Athletic Scholarship (open to City of Racine High School graduating seniors involved in athletics) — Caroline Mork, a Case High School graduate who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall, majoring in biochemistry.
Criteria is a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or better at end of the first semester, graduating at the end of the 2021-2022 school year and being enrolled in a two-or four-year college at the time the scholarship is awarded.