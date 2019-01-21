RACINE — Applications are being accepted for the John and Isabelle Ames Memorial Scholarship.
The John and Isabelle Ames Memorial Scholarship, a $500 award, was established in memory of John and Isabelle Ames of Ames-Way Holsteins in Darien. The scholarship is offered to college sophomores and juniors with current or recent involvement in 4-H, FFA, or the registered Holstein industry who are pursuing a four year degree in any field.
This scholarship will be awarded to the recipient upon proof of registration for classes for the upcoming semester. Preference will be given to applicants who demonstrate a commitment toward completion of a degree. The scholarship will not be awarded to a previous recipient.
Handwritten applications will not be accepted. The application form is available through the Wisconsin Holstein Association website wisholsteins.com or by contacting Janice Berezowitz at j_berezowitz@yahoo.com. The application deadline is Friday, March 1.
