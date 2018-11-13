BURLINGTON — Preschool and kindergarten children are invited to enter the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce Coloring Contest, and first through fourth-grade students are invited to participate in an essay-writing contest.
Winners of the coloring contest will win a ride, with a parent/guardian, in the “Jingle All the Way to Burlington” Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 7. The first through fourth-grade children are invited to participate in the essay writing contest by answering the question “What Christmas means to me.”
All entries must include the student’s name, school, grade level and phone number. One entry per child will be accepted. Entries must be submitted by Friday, Nov. 23, to the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, 113 E. Chestnut St., during regular business hours. Additional coloring pictures are available at the chamber office. The winning entries will be notified by Nov. 30.
There will be two winners per category. Winners will be published in a later issue of the Discover the Treasures publication. Each winner will receive a $50 Burlington Gift Check. For more information, call the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce at 262-763-6044.
