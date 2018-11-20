RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School senior Jillian Rosborough has been selected as the Student of the Month for October. Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2018-19 school year theme “Be kind and compassionate to one another.”
The nominating teacher shared that Rosborough’s faith is evident in all she does. “She uses her God-given gifts and abilities in the classroom and through athletics to impact the community around her. As a team captain, she exhibits servant leadership. She sets a positive example for her peers and encourages them to achieve their best through hard work, dedication, and teamwork. She supports her friends and family, and she puts their needs above her own. Jillian embodies the message in Matthew 7 to ‘do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”’
