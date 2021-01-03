Jerstad receives school project grant

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and Brown County United Way have awarded several Wisconsin middle school student groups with Character Playbook Community Impact grants to help develop service projects that directly impact their school, neighborhood or community.

Among schools receiving grants was Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School. Students will organize a community virtual intergenerational touchdown dance party that will connect local nursing home residents with middle school students by developing a virtual interactive dance event, using technology to connect those who can’t be together in person during the pandemic.

Student groups, under the guidance of a Wisconsin school or nonprofit organization, were invited to develop a service project that would help their school, neighborhood or surrounding community and submit a proposal for the project. The pool of applicants had the opportunity to present the group’s project idea to select Green Bay Packers, Character Playbook and Brown County United Way representatives in order to receive a grant.

Groups selected have received grant awards up to $500 through funds from the NFL Social Responsibility Grant to help fund implementation of the project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0