RACINE — Jerstad-Agerholm elementary students and staff will be in a different building this upcoming school year, and they seem excited for the opportunity.

Because of construction occurring at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School, about 400 elementary students will attend school at Janes Elementary in 2023-24 before returning to Jerstad-Agerholm in 2024-25.

Racine Unified officials determined it was best to have elementary students in one building for the entire school year, and it worked out that Janes was available nearby.

“The thing we cared about most was giving teachers and students a consistent learning space, one that could be uninterrupted and one that could accommodate learning,” said Danny Hernandez, Jerstad-Agerholm principal.

Janes, 1425 N. Wisconsin St., was closed during the 2022-23 school year but remained set up for classroom learning, and custodial staff quickly brought the building up to speed this summer.

Classes start Sept. 5, and an open house will take place at Janes on Aug. 31 from 5-7 p.m. for students and families.

As part of Racine Unified’s 30-year, $1 billion capital referendum, the elementary portion of Jerstad-Agerholm is receiving an addition and upgrades, and the middle school portion is being renovated.

The cost is estimated to be $55.87 million, and work is expected to be done by August 2024.

The first phase began in June after the school year ended and is scheduled to be finished in January. The second phase is scheduled for January through August 2024.

Jerstad-Agerholm middle school students are expected to temporarily move into the upgraded elementary portion when renovation work occurs on the middle school portion starting in January.

Hernandez said improvements were needed at the Jerstad-Agerholm building, 3535 LaSalle St. The renovations include a new gym, new kitchen, larger main office, new furniture and upgraded bathrooms.

“I don’t think there’s any question about this facility needing a facelift,” Hernandez said.

With the K-8 school having two buildings for a year, an elementary principal will be at Janes every school day. Hernandez said he and the other three principals will rotate so at least two principals are at Janes every day.

The building will unofficially be called “Janestad” in 2023-24.

Janes and Jerstad-Agerholm are a little more than two miles apart.

Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operations officer, said all Jerstad-Agerholm elementary students will have the option to ride a school bus to Janes this school year. There also will be separate middle school and elementary school bus routes for the two buildings.

Jerstad-Agerholm elementary staff like Melissa Latham and Mark Sommer appear eager for the upcoming school year and know that the changes will result in an upgraded building next year.

“There are some challenges associated with getting over to Janes, but I think for the most part our teachers have responded positively,” Hernandez said. “They understand the assignment … and the ultimate reward is coming back to a facility that is remarkable.”

Challenges include deciding what classroom materials to transfer to Janes and staff not working in the same building.

Sommer, a Jerstad-Agerholm elementary school counselor, said it might take time for older students used to Jerstad-Agerholm to adjust to Janes.

For the 4K students who Latham teaches, this upcoming school year will be their first in a classroom setting, so the building likely won’t make a difference.

To help teachers adjust, administrators scheduled times for instructors to visit Janes during the summer to set up their classrooms.

Latham and Sommer recently spent time at Janes to unpack their rooms and tour the school. They appreciated that the building was already set up and said the “amazing” custodial staff did a great job preparing it.

Hernandez said teachers have generally been flexible and understanding about the changes and have “responded wonderfully” to the moving process.

“Teachers make your building what it is, and our teachers deserve a lot of credit for going through that process,” Hernandez said. “The acclimation for staff has already taken place, and now we’re gearing toward planning and welcoming back students.”

