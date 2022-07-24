 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Isaacson awarded Vittoria Colonna Lodge scholarship

MOUNT PLEASANT — Vittoria Colonna Lodge, an organization of women who gather to celebrate their Italian heritage, has awarded a college Merit Scholarship to Ella Isaacson, a graduate of Eden Prairie School in Eden Prairie, Minn.

The recipient must be the child or grandchild of a member of the organization. Her grandmother is Pat Isaacson. The scholarship is for $750 a year for four years. Isaacson plans to attend Appalachian State University in North Carolina to study advertising and marketing. She also received the Lynne Ciaramita Scholarship for $1,000. This scholarship was awarded by Ciaramita’s family in her memory; she was a past president and active member of the Vittoria Colonna Lodge.

Ella Isaacson

Isaacson
