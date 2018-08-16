RACINE — Wisconsin State Assembly Representative Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) announced fall and academic-year internship opportunities in Racine.
Capitol Internships
The Capitol internship program is designed for students and recent graduates interested in Democratic politics, public policy, and current events. Over the course of a semester, interns will gain real life experience about everyday operations of the Wisconsin State Legislature and the state's legislative process. Interns are expected to commit a minimum of 12 weeks and eight hours per week during normal business hours to the internship, although shorter terms will be considered under special circumstances. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis beginning Wednesday, Aug. 22.
Intern projects include:
- Policy and Legislation: Policy research, summarizing proposed legislation, attend session days and committee meetings (calendar permitting).
- Communications: Drafting and/or proofing social media posts, press releases, and op-ed articles; designing social media graphics using basic design software, including Canva and Adobe Spark.
- Public Outreach: Responding to constituent inquiries; attending constituent/interest group meetings; participate in public and in-district events (calendar permitting).
- Office Skills: All interns assist with general office operations, including answering the phone; mail receipt; printing, filing, and copying.
Community Internship
The Community Internship program is designed to give young people and people new to politics from the 66th Assembly District fundamental skills for careers in leadership, politics, community organizing, and advocacy.
Interns will meet once a month in Racine throughout the academic year to engage in workshops and legislative activities with Rep. Neubauer. Meetings will take place on weekends, evenings, or days Racine Unified School District is not in session.
By the end of the year, interns will have gained insight into the work of a state representative. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Sept. 4.
Program day topics may include, but are not limited to:
- Event Planning and Coordination: Shadow Rep. Neubauer and learn the fundamentals of planning in-district events, including a district town hall or open office hours session.
- Communications: Learn to effectively communicate with constituents and the media, including social media outreach, press releases, op-ed articles, effective interviewing, and basic graphic design.
- Constituent Outreach: Learn the fundamentals of direct outreach, including knocking doors to speak directly with constituents; how to respond to constituent inquiries; and participate in a public event.
- Policy and Legislation: Learn how to assess policy proposals and how a policy becomes law.
- Capitol Visit and Shadow Day.
To apply for an internship with Rep. Neubauer, submit a cover letter and resume electronically and complete the intern application at https://goo.gl/forms/Hvo0nqONo73t6E3k1.
There is no meeting in December. Interns are required to attend a minimum of six out of eight total program days to graduate from the Community Internship.
