RACINE — Information packets for YWCA Southeast Wisconsin’s 5.09/HSED Program are now available at the Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave.
To be considered for the 25-week 5.09/HSED program, applicants must be a Wisconsin resident, 18½ years-old, no longer in high school and have valid photo identification. Acceptable identification includes driver’s license (Learner’s Permit), state ID card, matricula consular card, U.S. Military ID, passport, passport card or registration card such as a green card or permanent resident visa.
To be an eligible student for the 5.09 Program, all items on the checklist must be completed and returned to the Racine Literacy Council ABE Coordinator. Prospective students will need to first complete an application at the Racine Literacy Council before the checklist begins.
Completion of the checklist does not guarantee a spot in the next available class due to class size limitations. Students will be notified of acceptance in the program at least one week before program start date.
For more information, call 262-977-2879.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.