SOMERS — A group of students from India spent the last two weeks of July getting a firsthand look at business in southeastern Wisconsin.
The five students took part in University of Wisconsin Parkside’s Business and Industry in USA – Strategies for Success course. The students were three women working toward their doctorates, an architect and a civil engineer whose work has been acknowledged by the United Nations.
Navleen Kaur, a doctoral student in finance, decided to take the course to learn about American education systems and business strategies. In the future she hope to work as an assistant professor at a university in the United States.
“We will be taking a lot of memories from here,” Kaur said. “We learned new things, we made new friends, we made new relations. It was a very good experience. I am taking a lot of things back to India to share with everyone. I enjoyed it a lot.”
During the course, from July 16-27 the students visited various area businesses, including the Jelly Belly warehouse in Pleasant Praire, the SC Johnson headquarters in Racine, the Harley Davidson transmission plant in Milwaukee, the Jockey headquarters in Kenosha, Case New Holland in Racine and the Fedex Ground operations in Grayslake, Illinois.
“Our goal is to give a sense of what business in America is like,” said Abey Kuruvilla, executive director of international affairs and associate professor of business at UW-Parkside.
Kuruvilla, along with help from Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, created the class in 2015. That year, there were 16 participants from Russia and France. This is the second year the college has hosted the class. There were fewer students in the class this year as Russian students were unable to attend, in part because of the closure of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg. Many student visas were also rejected, Kuruvilla said.
Student take-aways
Asif Ayoob recently graduated with a degree in civil engineer from TKM College of Engineering in Kerala, India, a partner college with UW-Parkside and is the CEO of Home 4 Homeless Construction Company.
During his study, Ayoob worked on a homeless housing project for the government of Kerala, his home state. Each house cost around $5,000, and was made of exposed brick and did not need to be painted, unlike the other homes in the state. The design was used by the government statewide.
Ayoob is now working on a project to convert plastic waste into fuel that he hopes can be used in vehicles in India.
After speaking with Racine City Administrator Jim Palenick and Mayor Cory Mason about the city’s disposal of plastic waste through the landfill process, Ayoob believes the United States could benefit from this fuel as well. He believes that civil engineers are also environmental engineers and are obligated to innovate in ways that benefit the people.
“It’s our duty to come up with new technologies,” he said. “My state requires this alternative immediately.”
Guneev Brar, a doctoral student in commerce, took part in the class because she wanted to experience what she’d read in textbooks in real life.
During her visit, she developed an idea for her dissertation topic, based on seeing the emphasis on sustainability she saw when visiting the plants and factories.
“Visiting all the companies over here, I realized that sustainability and taking care of the environment has become a major agenda of every company,” she said.
Libin Lal, an architecture student at the TKM College of Engineering, said his major takeaways from the trip were learning the differences between factories here and ones in India.
“Time is a key factor over here,” he said. “Every product that comes out has a time. Time is very flexible in India and you can find a lot of delays."
Rupali Rani, a senior research fellow for the Department of Commerce at Junjabi University Patiala, is also a doctoral student in finance. She came to the United States to learn more about the life of the people here in general as well as the culture.
Going into the trip, she knew that the United States was a developed country and India was a less developed country. After visiting Palenick, she got a better idea of the similarities between the two countries. She said she realized that India isn’t the only nation with big issues to tackle.
“The problems of the general people are everywhere,” she said. “They also face the same challenges, the same problems that we are facing there. It’s not different. We are all humans.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.