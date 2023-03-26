WATERFORD — A current member of the Waterford Union High School board is facing a challenger for a seat on the board as part of the April 4 election.

Incumbent Douglas Schwartz will take on Issiah Jelden for a three year-term. The position pays $4,800 per year.

Schwartz graduated from Waterford Union High School. He is retired and said he has time to dedicate to the school board, plus six years of experience.

“I’ve seen and been involved in changes in classrooms, teachers, educational aspects, communication with the community and a more positive atmosphere,” Schwartz wrote in an email. “I’m seeking another term on the school board to continue these improvements. We need to make sure students are ready for life after high school.”

Jelden, a recent graduate of Waterford Union High School, is “running to make a positive impact on the next generation by getting them more prepared for the challenges after high school,” he wrote in an email.

Jelden believes his work experiences have taught him “to make the hard decisions between wants and needs and how to be fiscally responsible and budget for projects.”

Schwartz said every student should receive a quality education, and that is done by hiring and retaining quality teachers and administrators.

The school district must do that “while being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers,” Schwartz wrote.

If elected, Jelden wrote that putting the students first by getting them ready for their post-high school endeavors will be his top priority.

