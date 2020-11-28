Inaugural collaborative Virtual Career Fair a success

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College, Gateway Technical College and Herzing University hosted its inaugural collaborative Virtual Career Fair Oct. 8, via the career platform Handshake. This year was not only the first time the four institutions have collaborated on the event, but was also UW-Parkside’s first-ever virtual internship and career fair.

The fair was open to currently enrolled students as well as recent alumni from the institutions. Thirty-five registered employers were in attendance during this year’s fair, with 185 total student attendees. During the event, employers had the opportunity to connect with students and recent alumni via live streaming information sessions, one-on-one interviews, skills-matched candidate searches and access to resumes.

This unprecedented partnership was made possible after the Handshake team created an online platform for events/fairs, in response to the pandemic. Although UW-Parkside has been utilizing the Handshake platform for several years now, Carthage just joined this past year, and Herzing and Gateway joined on this summer. Once all universities were on board, this collaborative effort came together.