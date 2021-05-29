In lawsuit settlement, RUSD expands dual-language summer school, extended learning programs, outreach

RACINE — In the settlement of a short-lived lawsuit alleging constitutional and civil rights violations, the Racine Unified School District has again expanded its summer school offerings.
The lawsuit had alleged that the school district was not fully serving the needs of all of its students, particularly students of color and students from poor families who are believed to be much more likely to have fallen behind during the pandemic.
On Friday, RUSD announced that it is:
- Expanding its dual-language summer school offerings;
- Opening Horlick High School for summer school;
- Increasing capacity for its afternoon programs throughout the summer;
- Adding more bus pickup locations, and
- Extending the deadline for summer school signup.
Summer school in RUSD is scheduled to be held Monday-Thursday from June 21-July 29.
Pressure was effective
It’s been a tumultuous few weeks at the end of an already tumultuous school year at Racine Unified.
As the traditional school year winds down, Racine Unified — like most school districts across the country — was expecting increased enrollment in summer school as to catch up on lost learning resulting from the pandemic.
But community members, led by the Racine Branch of the NAACP, said that Racine Unified wasn’t doing enough to help students catch up.
Those expected by experts to have lost the most learning were students of color and students from low-income households. When community members learned that Racine Unified’s two community schools designed to cater to those communities weren’t open for summer school, while the school with one of the highest proportions of white and wealthy students in the district (Gifford Elementary School in Caledonia) would be open, outrage ensued.
Responding to calls from the NAACP, the United Way of Racine County on Tuesday announced a partnership with RUSD to offer “Extended Learning” programs for free in the afternoons this summer at the two community schools: Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, and Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th St.
But, the day before that announcement, a lawsuit was filed against RUSD alleging that it had not provided adequate opportunities for inner-city families, with two African American mothers alleging the distance between their homes and the summer schools their kids were to attend placed an undue burden on them. The NAACP tied these needs not being addressed to the alleged systemic racism that exists within the district and local government.
Only three RUSD schools were expected to be open for K-8 summer school: Jerstad-Agerholm, Mitchell and Gifford.
RUSD quickly responded by changing its plan. On Thursday, it was announced that Julian Thomas and Knapp would be open for summer school as well as extended learning.
Horlick High School is now also going to be open for summer school, in addition to Park High School.
It was a win for the NAACP, an example of how raising voices and community engagement in conjunction with legal action could have a real effect on public policy.
A settlement in the lawsuit was announced Friday, which confirmed prior announcements RUSD had made throughout the week as well as added to the district’s concessions, including:
- A total of 12 bus stops for summer school students, including a stop geared toward increasing access for students in the southern and eastern part of the city
- Adding a dual-language summer school program at Julian Thomas, in addition to the dual-language programs already planned for Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell schools
- A promise to send a flyer to Julian Thomas and Knapp families, informing them how to register for summer programming and
- ; Julian Thomas and Knapp staff members are also to be directed to call families about summer school
- Extending the summer school sign-up deadline to midnight Sunday, June 6; the deadline was previously scheduled for Tuesday, June 1
- Increasing the number of openings for extended learning at Julian Thomas and Knapp
In an email Friday night, RUSD Spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said that there are already more than 300 students enrolled in Extended Learning and a waitlist has already formed. How many students who end up actually attending the program from the waitlist, Tapp said, will be “based on our ability to hire enough staff. The United Way partnership is helping with this as they are partnering with us to open Extended Learning programs at Knapp and Julian Thomas.”