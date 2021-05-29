In lawsuit settlement, RUSD expands dual-language summer school, extended learning programs, outreach

But community members, led by the Racine Branch of the NAACP, said that Racine Unified wasn’t doing enough to help students catch up.

Those expected by experts to have lost the most learning were students of color and students from low-income households. When community members learned that Racine Unified’s two community schools designed to cater to those communities weren’t open for summer school, while the school with one of the highest proportions of white and wealthy students in the district (Gifford Elementary School in Caledonia) would be open, outrage ensued.

Responding to calls from the NAACP, the United Way of Racine County on Tuesday announced a partnership with RUSD to offer “Extended Learning” programs for free in the afternoons this summer at the two community schools: Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, and Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th St.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}