'In case' Gov. Evers orders schools go virtual again, Union Grove Elementary to practice one day this week

UNION GROVE — On Tuesday, Union Grove Elementary School will be keeping all of its students at home for the day.

The school wants to be ready to go all-virtual if it is ordered to. In March, no schools were really ready to go virtual because of the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Could an order be coming?

Neither Gov. Tony Evers nor the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has really indicated there is a plan to close schools, but Union Grove Elementary School Administrator Brenda Stevenson said she wants to make sure her teachers and students are prepared.

“I don’t know if they’re going to drastically do something … (but) I want to be ready on Day One and not Day Five,” Stevenson said.

“We need to make sure: Did they even bring the device home? Were they able to log in? … Were they able to find their assignments?” Stevenson said. “We don’t know how well each of those devices are going to work at each individual home … Are they (students) going to have the support at home if they can’t log-in or can’t get on the internet?”