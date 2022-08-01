‘I can do it’ | 34 RUSD students graduate via summer school

RACINE — Perla Diaz recently woke with a thought: how would it feel to graduate high school?

In the prior four years, Diaz often skipped class and was apathetic toward her coursework.

“I didn’t really care about school,” Diaz said. “I just was a bad kid.”

Time was running out, but Diaz could still take summer school courses and earn credits to graduate. It was difficult, but teachers encouraged her. Diaz believed in herself.

“I started doing homework after homework, and I was like, ‘Oh OK, I can do it,’” Diaz said. “I started liking school, I started showing up and I started being responsible.”

On Thursday, Diaz was one of 34 graduates from the Racine Unified School District who completed their class requirements during summer school.

While in summer school, Diaz, one of 12 Case High School graduates, stayed motivated by thinking about her future. She wants to go into nursing, something she decided to do after working as a caregiver in recent years.

Like Diaz, Trinity King had moments of doubt along the way to graduation, but she repeated to herself that she was almost there.

“I thought I was never gonna get it done,” King said. “I was really scared, but I kept pushing myself forward, like, ‘I know I’m going to do it. Don’t worry. I’ll just have to work harder.’”

King has always loved animals and wants to be a veterinarian. She was one of 11 Park High School graduates.

During summer school, Jorryn Franklin, another Park grad, had a sense of urgency and kept striving to earn his diploma.

“I got to get it done,” Franklin thought to himself. “Time waits for nobody.”

Franklin broke his ankle last year and considered dropping out of school but is proud of himself for graduating. He placed third in the high jump at the 2021 state track and field meet and plans to continue his athletic career.

RUSD Board President Jane Barbian congratulated the graduates and told them to trust themselves and their abilities going forward.

“A whole new world is open to you,” Barbian said.

Daryl Burns, RUSD deputy chief of high schools, said the students “worked tirelessly” to graduate.

“There have been some obstacles along the way, but our students are resilient,” Burns said.

Burns encouraged the graduates to determine what they want to do and wholeheartedly pursue it.

“You got to think about where you want to go, what you want to do, and if you give it all from your heart and your soul, then you will get to where you want to be,” Burns said.

Daydeon Allen got to where he wanted to be. Allen said he knew he could graduate; it was just a matter of doing the work.

“Once I got back in the mood to do it, I actually did it,” said Allen, one of 10 Horlick High School graduates.

Allen isn’t sure what his future holds but was happy to earn a diploma. During challenging times, Allen reminded himself to “keep going until you’re done.”

Diaz similarly woke up one morning determined to graduate, and she worked hard to do so.

“I was like, ‘You know what, I got this,’” Diaz said.