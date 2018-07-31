RACINE — This year’s Steege Summer School musical, sponsored by Racine Unified, is one packed with highs, lows and a lot of Latin.
More than 80 Racine high and middle school students will take to the stage at Horlick High School later this week to perform “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame ring through the cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be “Out There,” is held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo. Quasimodo escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd celebrating the Feast of Fools, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. As Quasimodo, handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.
This is the 12th year that Unified has sponsored the SSS musical for area students in grade six through recent graduates.
The cast faced some challenges when preparing for the 2 ½-hour show.
“It’s definitely one of the most musically intensive shows we’ve done,” said Kyle Simonsen, who plays antagonist, Dom Claude Frollo. “It really teaches you a lot about musicality and also different styles of music.”
Something for everyone
Simonsen, 18, is a spring graduate from Case High School.
In the eyes of Jacob Fenkl, who plays protagonist Quasimodo, the show has something for everyone, from the Disney movie lovers who might recognize the songs “Out There” and “God Help the Outcast,” to the music buff who might appreciate the complex Latin pieces.
Fenkl is another 18-year-old recent Case graduate.
The show also allows the actors to express a wide range of feelings.
“It’s like a whirlwind of emotions,” said Madison Crenshaw, who plays Esmeralda. “Happiness, betrayal, sadness.”
Crenshaw is also an 18-year-old Case graduate.
Although the musical deals with some dark subject matter, the actors say they’ve been there before in performances of “Sweeney Todd” and “Miss Saigon.” All of the actors are veterans of summer shows and Case High School productions.
“Personally I like shows that are a little darker and a little sadder because I feel like singing sad songs is kind of a little more fun than the happy songs because you pour your soul into it,” said Hunter D’Acquisto, who plays Phoebus.
The most challenging part of preparation for Fenkl was learning his solo pieces.
“I feel like my solos in the show are some of the most difficult songs I could possibly sing,” he said. “And it’s helped me grow so much as a singer.”
A particular challenge for Simonsen was playing a villain for the first time.
“You have to think like them a bit more,” he said. “Which requires, at least for me, to think like you’re the good guy and if you get that across to yourself, then you can play a much more convincing villain.”
The musical provides a good message that most people can relate to, Simonsen said.
D’Aquisto agreed.
“In today’s society I think it’s important that we have that message of accepting people who are different, with everything that’s going on in the world,” D’Acquisto said.
Especially with the current controversy about immigration, D’Aquisto believes the show’s message of loving someone no matter what they look like is a relevant one.
Behind the scenes
The show is directed by Elizabeth Steege, who has been doing summer musicals for Unified for 12 years and has taught vocal music at Case High School for 21 years. Josh Sherman, orchestra director for the summer musical, has been directing for the summer musicals seven years and is the Horlick High School band and orchestra teacher.
Tabetha Steege, choreographer and assistant director, is a Case High School graduate, past vocal student of her mother, Elizabeth Steege, and current vocal performance student at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Performances of the show, which is open to the public, are set for 7 p.m. Aug. 2-4 at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10. Ticket sales are set to begin at 6 p.m. and the theater doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
“It’s like a whirlwind of emotions; Happiness, betrayal, sadness.” Madison Crenshaw, who plays Esmeralda
“It’s like a whirlwind of emotions; Happiness, betrayal, sadness.” Madison Crenshaw, who plays Esmeralda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.