How to sign up for Racine Unified summer school

Racine Unified School District is encouraging parents to enroll their children in summer school.
The six RUSD schools announced to be offering summer school this year are:
Knapp Elementary Julian Thomas Elementary Jerstad-Agerholm School Mitchell School Gifford School Park High School Horlick High School
Summer school is scheduled Monday-Thursday from June 21-July 29.
Free shuttle buses are available.
The following are ways in which parents may register:
Go online to
RUSD.org and click on the “Summer School” tab to register Call 262-619-4640 Call 262-635-5600 and request to be transferred to the appropriate area.
If you have already registered and would like to change your site selection or sign up for a shuttle, you can email
summer.school@rusd.org or call 262-619-4640.
Extended Learning programs, after summer school classes conclude a little after noon, are also being offered for free.
In Photos and Video: RUSD's Encore! Awards 2021
RUSD's Encore! Awards
Pictured are the 79 Encore! Awards waiting to be given to district staff Wednesday afternoon at the event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
Student musicians from Case High School play at the Encore! Awards Wednesday afternoon at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
A student musician from Case High School plays at the Encore! Awards Wednesday afternoon at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
Staff and families arrive Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
Staff and families walk through the red carpet Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
Staff and families walk through the red carpet Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
Staff and families walk through the red carpet Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
Watch now: A walk down RUSD Encore! Awards’ red carpet
Staff and families arrive Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
Staff and families arrive Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
Staff and families arrive Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
A staff member receives her Encore! Award Wednesday afternoon at the event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
A staff member receives her Encore! Award Wednesday afternoon at the event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
Staff and families arrive Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
A staff member receives his Encore! Award Wednesday afternoon at the event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
A Park High School staff member gets ready for a photo Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
A family gets ready for a photo Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
A Park High School staff member poses for a photo Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
Park High School staff members pose for a photo Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
A family poses for a photo Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
Attendees pose for a photo Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
RUSD staff members and married couple Brett and Emily Kusters pose for a photo Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
An RUSD staff member receives her celebratory gift Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
RUSD Director of Educator Effectiveness and Data Jill Ries hands a celebratory gift to a winner of the district Encore! Awards Wednesday afternoon at the event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
An attendee poses for a photo Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
An RUSD staff member cheers on another Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
RUSD staff members cheer on each other Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Rachel Kubik
