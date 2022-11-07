How every school is impacted by RUSD's new long-term plans

RACINE — Here is how every school is scheduled to be affected by Racine Unified’s
new long-term plans and construction following 2020's passage of the $1 billion referendum. Elementary schools
Dr. Jones: Scheduled to close in June 2023. Dr. Jones' students will attend SC Johnson.
Fratt: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2026.
Goodland Montessori: Scheduled to be expanded into a K-8 school by August 2026.
Jefferson Lighthouse: Scheduled to close in June 2024. Students will attend Starbuck.
Julian Thomas: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2023.
Knapp: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2024.
Olympia Brown: Scheduled to be expanded into a K-8 school by August 2025.
Red Apple: The existing school at 914 St. Patrick St. is scheduled to close in June 2025. The new school is scheduled to open at 1012 Center St. as a K-8 STEAM school by August 2025.
Roosevelt: Scheduled to close in June 2025. Students will attend Jerstad-Agerholm.
SC Johnson: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2025.
Schulte: Scheduled to be expanded into a new K-8 school by August 2025.
Wadewitz: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2026.
West Ridge: Scheduled to close in June 2024. Students will attend Schulte and Starbuck.
K-8 schools
Gifford: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2026.
Gilmore Fine Arts: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2026.
Jerstad-Agerholm: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2024.
Mitchell: Secure vestibule scheduled to be completed by March 2023. Additional updates scheduled to be completed by August 2025.
Middle school
Starbuck Middle School: Scheduled to be expanded into a K-8 school by August 2024.
Middle schools/high schools
REAL: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2027.
Walden III: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2027.
High schools
Case: Hammes Field updates scheduled to be completed by September 2023. Building updates scheduled to be completed by August 2027.
Horlick: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2025.
Park: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2028.
Other
Bull Early Education Center: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2027.
Community Pathways: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2027.
Photos from the first day of school in Racine
Big hug
Andrea Wamble, right, hugs her daughter Egypt Gates outside Jerstad-Agerholm School, 3601 Lasalle St., Racine, Thursday morning ahead of the first day of the 2022-23 school year.
RYAN PATTERSON,
All smiles
From left: Melissa Baranek, Evelyn Scott, Scarlet Kaup and Keri Kaup smile at Schulte Elementary School, 8515 Westminster Drive, Sturtevant, Thursday morning.
RYAN PATTERSON,
High-five!
Racine Unified School District Superintendent Eric Gallien high-fives a student at Schulte Elementary School Thursday morning while school Principal Matthew Geiger looks on. The RUSD 2022-23 school year began Thursday.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Brotherly love
Jayden Ingram, left, and Jeremih Ingram arrive at Jerstad-Agerholm School Thursday morning. The Racine Unified 2022-23 school year began Thursday.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Reviewing their schedules
From left: Prince Lighthall, Jayden Price, Dvontae Lminggio and Doneirro Hall go over their class schedules at Jerstad-Agerholm School Thursday morning.
RYAN PATTERSON,
First Day
Gwen Seay, right, and Rayshawn Ellison stand in line at Jerstad-Agerholm School Thursday morning. The Racine Unified 2022-23 school year began Thursday.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Happy friends
Jackson Holmquist, right, and Romeo Arellano arrive at Schulte Elementary School Thursday morning. The Racine Unified 2022-23 school year began Thursday.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Smiles all around
Racine Unified School District Superintendent Eric Gallien and Dynasti Howard smile at Jerstad-Agerholm School Thursday morning. The RUSD 2022-23 school year began Thursday.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Picking up his schedule
Prince Lighthall waits to pick up his class schedule at Jerstad-Agerholm School Thursday morning. The Racine Unified 2022-23 school year began Thursday.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Ready to go
Kindergartner Dylan Garcia waits in line to enter Jerstad-Agerholm School Thursday morning. The Racine Unified 2022-23 school year began Thursday.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Having fun
Raniah Ball dances Thursday at Gilmore Fine Arts School. The Racine Unified 2022-23 school year began Thursday.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Hand in hand
Brenda Morones, right, and Enrique Morones walk to Schulte Elementary School Thursday morning. The RUSD 2022-23 school year began Thursday.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Thumbs up!
Third-grader Layla McAlister arrives at Jerstad-Agerholm School Thursday morning. The Racine Unified 2022-23 school year began Thursday.
RYAN PATTERSON,
New Schulte principal
Racine Unified School District Superintendent Eric Gallien, right, and Schulte Elementary School Principal Matthew Geiger welcome students Thursday morning. The RUSD 2022-23 school year began Thursday.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Eric Gallien
Racine Unified School District Superintendent Eric Gallien at Schulte Elementary School Thursday morning.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Jerstad-Agerholm School
Students linger outside Jerstad-Agerholm School on the first day of the 2022-23 school year on the morning of Sept. 1.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Schulte Elementary School
Schulte Elementary School on Thursday.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.