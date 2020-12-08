How Burlington's school board plans to continue addressing racism & why local coalition might not be part of discussions

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School Board has a consensus that racism and racial disparities continue to require attention within the school district. But there is disagreement about how those issues should be addressed, and what outside groups should be involved in that process.
The most vocal group bringing issues to light in Burlington, the locally led Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism of which fourth-grade BASD teacher Melissa Statz (whose lesson on Black Lives Matter has led to months of discussions in Burlington) is a member, has accused the school district of deliberately excluding its members from reform discussions.
But it still hasn’t been settled whether BCDR will be able to be officially involved in the school district’s future.
How we got here
BCDR, which was founded in late 2019, had presented an eight-page anti-racism policy to the school board in April. On Nov. 30, the school board unanimously approved adding eight sentences from that eight-page proposal to the district’s pre-existing anti-harassment policy. BCDR says those additions are insufficient to address the coalition’s concerns.
“What we’d like to see is we’d like to see BASD to stop checking off boxes,” BCDR President Darnisha Garbade said in a Tuesday phone interview. “We’d like them to genuinely pursue equity … actually inviting some people of color to the table, which they have not done yet.”
Peter Turke, the school board’s treasurer, said that the next steps will be updating and/or creating new regulations that may allow enforcement of the school district’s professed commitment to be an anti-racist. But there is no established timeline for when that work will be implemented.
Creating those regulations will be a project for the school board’s policy committee, which does not currently have a meeting scheduled and last met in June, according to the school board’s official online calendar.
In addition to not having public comment at its virtual Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 meetings, one of the primary criticisms on the Burlington Area School Board’s actions from anti-racism activists in recent weeks has been how, despite including anti-racism in the district’s official policies, there were no teeth added for punishing or addressing racist actions carried out by students.
Back and forth
At least one school board member, Taylor Wishau, has raised issues he has with BCDR, opinions shared by some in the greater Burlington community.
Primarily, he said in an email, “to paint Burlington as a district that does not care about Black and Brown students is reprehensible and I will no longer tolerate (it).”
When asked “Is Burlington racist?” Garbade replied: “When it comes to Burlington as a whole, I don’t think everyone in Burlington is a racist … I do believe that Burlington is what I consider a mono-ethnic community.” She pointed out that fewer than 4% of Burlington residents are people of color.
“What I think is happening in Burlington is it’s really far behind in the racial justice movement,” added Garbade, who moved to Burlington with her multiracial family in 2016.
Members of BCDR have raised issues of racism being ignored or lived out within Burlington’s schools and the community. Some former BASD students of color have said they were held to a higher standard of having to shrug off racist acts while their peers who perpetuated racism were allowed to let slide.
In an interview with EmpowerWisconsin.org, a self-described “conservative information hub,” Wishau said of BCDR that “These folks have shown from the very beginning they have not been serious about working with us … there are so many positive things going on in the school district right now, but they are being lost to this false narrative that Burlington is racist.” In his email to The Journal Times, Wishau said he stands by those statements.
Garbade said that it was the district that made such collaboration impossible. After BCDR presented its eight-page anti-racism policy recommendations, she said the proposal was well-received and the district promised BCDR would be invited to follow-up discussions. But those follow-ups never happened.
In his email to The Journal Times, Wishau said “the administration team has made numerous attempts over the past several months to work collaboratively with the BCDR on these important issues. However, these numerous attempts had been thwarted in my view due to dishonesty, false narratives, outright lies, attacks on district employees/officials, community businesses and leaders that just show in my view no serious intent to work towards a productive partnership.”
Wishau was one of those who criticized Statz, having reportedly said he was “irate” about the BLM lesson she gave and saying that Statz had gone “rogue,” according to reporting on his since deleted Facebook account.
Involvement
As discussions and proposals move forward, Wishau says he does not want BCDR to be involved in discussion, and instead the district should work with the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, the National Equity Project and Neola, an educational consulting firm.
Garbade said she supports the work of all three of those organizations, but noted that even though “they are definitely important pieces to the puzzle … they’re not the whole puzzle.”
As for why BCDR needs to be specifically involved, Garbade said: “Currently in Burlington, the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism is the only racial justice organization to advocate for students of color.”
Turke disagrees with Wishau. He said, in addition to collaborating with more established but non-local groups like the California-based National Equity Project, he also wants BCDR to have a voice at the table.
“I vote to be inclusive,” Turke said. “We’re committed to be anti-racist.”
Disparities
Incidences of racism aside, Wishau argued that the education the Burlington Area School District provides is actually more equitable when looking at race than other nearby districts.
“There will always be a need for continuous growth and improvement in all areas of policy, education, curricula, etc. To think otherwise simply is naïve,” Wishau said. “One area of focus I would like to look at is our achievement gaps in the Burlington Area School District. To say though that this is just an issue in Burlington is also naive, there are achievement gaps all over the state and nation.”
He provided the examples from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction of how Black students in BASD’s standardized test scores are within 20 points of white students in math, while the gaps in other school districts are considerably wider: a 28 point difference for Racine Unified, 37 point difference for Kenosha Unified, 50 point difference in Madison and a 30 point difference in Milwaukee.
The difference is similar when it comes to reading. In Burlington, the gap between Black and white students is less than 9 points, while the gaps in Racine, Kenosha, Madison and Milwaukee are all greater than 27 points.
Gaps are similar, although less pronounced, in each district when comparing Latino students’ scores to the scores of white students.
“So you can see while BASD has room for improvement,” Wishau said, “we still deliver a much better educational outcome for Black/Brown students compared to the districts I have compared here.”(tncms-asset)1ffd8c0e-3369-11eb-b84e-00163ec2aa77[3](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)1ffd8c0e-3369-11eb-b84e-00163ec2aa77[4](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)34ced5c8-2321-11eb-8f84-00163ec2aa77[5](/tncms-asset)
A large crowd and lots of press coverage for a School Board meeting
Before the meeting
Two men in Party for Socialism & Liberation shirts
Burlington School Board member Taylor Wishau wears a Thin Blue Line mask
Black Students Matter sign
Laura Bielefeldt with her fist in the air
Fists in the air
Fists in the air
Arguments continue throughout public comment portion of meeting
Press looks on as comments are made
Former Burlington Area School Board member Philip Ketterhagen speaks
Public comment
Darnisha Garbade, president of Burlington Coalition Against Racism, speaks
Pointing to his All Lives Matter sign
Preston Allred
Fists in the air
Arguments continue
Josh Johnson speaks up
BASD School Board member Susan Kessler listens in
Pointing to his sign
"If we don't get it, shut it down!"
Moments before School Board members exit
Fists up as School Board meeting has been shut down
End of the meeting, start of the protest
Discussions continue
Discussions continue
Law enforcement arrives in the library
Protesters move outside
Darnisha Garbade comforts her daughter
Demonstrators circle up outside Karcher Middle School
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!