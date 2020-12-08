How Burlington's school board plans to continue addressing racism & why local coalition might not be part of discussions

Primarily, he said in an email, “to paint Burlington as a district that does not care about Black and Brown students is reprehensible and I will no longer tolerate (it).”

When asked “Is Burlington racist?” Garbade replied: “When it comes to Burlington as a whole, I don’t think everyone in Burlington is a racist … I do believe that Burlington is what I consider a mono-ethnic community.” She pointed out that fewer than 4% of Burlington residents are people of color.

“What I think is happening in Burlington is it’s really far behind in the racial justice movement,” added Garbade, who moved to Burlington with her multiracial family in 2016.

Members of BCDR have raised issues of racism being ignored or lived out within Burlington’s schools and the community. Some former BASD students of color have said they were held to a higher standard of having to shrug off racist acts while their peers who perpetuated racism were allowed to let slide.