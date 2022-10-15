How Burlington School District is continuing to seek equity: new consultant brought in

RACINE — Laura Bielefeldt knows families who have taken their children out of the Burlington Area School District because of racism.

Parents “are pulling their children out because of the trauma and harm that has come to them within the district, dealing with racial issues,” said Bielefeldt, the second-ever president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.

To better address those issues, the BASD will work with an organization to try to become more equitable. During a meeting Monday, the BASD board approved a contract with “i am WE,” a coaching and mentoring company run by Rudy Bankston.

The contract is for a maximum of $35,000 and will last through June 2023. The board approved the contract by a 5-1 vote. Board member Marlo Brown voted in opposition, and board member Taylor Wishau was absent.

BASD Board President Peter Turke fully supports working with Bankston.

“We had students come to us over the past three years and tell us, ‘There are issues in our district,’ and until that stops, I don’t see how we as a board can stop this work,” Turke said.

Bankston has already done some work in Burlington with the school district’s equity team. Turke has spoken with Bankston several times and said he is “an outstanding coach.”

“I think Rudy is a good investment,” Turke said. “I think he’ll help us move forward.”

BASD Superintendent Steve Plank agreed, saying he has heard “nothing but positive feedback about Rudy … He just has an incredible way of talking with people and problem-solving and bringing folks together.”

The $35,000 is the same amount that BASD spent working with the National Equity Project during the 2021-22 school year, according to Plank. The school district’s contract with Bankston will replace its previous work with the NEP.

Plank said the district wanted to work with Bankston on issues specific to Burlington and to meet in-person more often, noting that almost all of the work California-based NEP did occurred virtually.

“It’s much more personal; at least that’s the goal,” Plank said.

Over the next eight-plus months, Plank anticipates Bankston will lead 18 one-hour coaching sessions at the elementary, middle and high school levels, for 54 hours of coaching total. Bankston will also have group meetings with district employees and continue his work with the equity team.

Plank said the overall goal of working with Bankston is to “create a sense of belonging” for Burlington students. He also wants the school district to hold itself accountable by addressing blind spots and biases through conversations with Bankston, staff, students and families.

Prior issues

The school district has significant room for improvement in those regards.

In August, a state Department of Public Instruction investigation determined that Burlington school officials violated their own policies by failing to adequately investigate complaints that football players used racial slurs toward opposing players during a September 2021 game against Westosha Central. It was the second year in a row that such accusations were leveled against Burlington after a game with Westosha Central.

The September 2021 incident occurred a few months after DPI officials issued a scathing report that Burlington school officials had permitted a “racially hostile environment” and had failed to stop racial harassment that was “severe, pervasive and persistent.”

Plank said progress regarding equity has occurred since then, but much work remains.

“We’re better today than we were a year ago, and we’re doing right by kids more today than we were a year ago,” Plank said. “Yet we have work to do.”

How to measure equity?

School officials hope Bankston can help make the district better. According to the i am WE website, iamweclassics.com, Bankston spent 20 years wrongfully incarcerated before working as an educator and NEP consultant focusing on restorative justice. He is also a novelist, poet and professor at Edgewood College.

BASD board member Kevin Bird believes Bankston “certainly has some information he can share that’s positive.”

However, several school leaders noted the need for metrics to gauge if the school district is becoming more equitable.

Jill Oelslager, BASD assistant superintendent, said one metric is a student climate survey that will allow BASD to track how students feel about their sense of belonging in school. Bird said survey data should provide a good measure of progress over time.

Oelslager also said the district could devote more resources toward equity.

“We’re spending $35,000 out of our entire budget on equity work, when, to me, that’s pretty low, in order to ensure that all of our students feel like they belong here,” Oelslager said.

Turke agreed, noting that the contract with Bankston is 0.08% of the school district’s $45 million annual budget.

Turke also believes a more equitable school district will result in improved educational outcomes.

“If kids don’t have a sense of belonging … I think it’s really hard for them to excel academically,” Turke said.

Indeed, Bielefeldt said students need to “feel safe and included” to learn at school, and working on equity can help with that.

Equity “means that we provide each individual with what they need to be successful,” Bielefeldt said. “Isn’t that the ultimate goal of our education system, that all of our students be successful? Equity is how we include all of our students.”

Questions, opposition

Brown asked if working with equity consultants is expected to be a yearly expense going forward or if the Burlington school district would eventually become self-sufficient in that area.

Turke said it may not always mean an outside contract, but he expects the work to continue.

“At some point you’d think we would be able to move away from a consultant, but you know, frankly, I don’t see equity going away,” Turke said. “Racism’s going to be in our society … We have to be focused on, ‘What can we do to make improvements on being a more inclusive environment?’”

Plank shared a similar sentiment.

“I don’t believe we’re anywhere near having the internal expertise to be able to take that (equity work) over yet,” Plank said. “As I’m listening to the snickering out in the audience, there’s clearly people who don’t agree with that.”

Indeed, three public commenters voiced opposition toward the contract with Bankston, saying the $35,000 should either be saved or spent elsewhere.

Aaron Melby, who unsuccessfully ran for BASD Board in April, said he disagreed with Bankston’s philosophy.

On its website, i am WE's vision is “a world in which all people and relationships are valued, nurtured and honored. We envision a future that honors the lessons of our past, acknowledges its impact on our present and removes the shackles that currently bind institutions and individuals to a status quo rooted in white supremacy," to which Melby replied, “I don’t know about you, but in a mostly white district, this idea of white supremacy shackling individuals and having to disrupt and dismantle that oppression seems to be a bit divisive, don’t you think?”

Matthew Snorek, who unsuccessfully ran to be the Town of Burlington's chairman last year, agreed with Melby.

“I don’t think we need to waste any money on this,” Snorek said. “I know other districts that don't go through this equity program and this horse-and-pony show, and they’re doing just fine.”

Brown, the only school board member who voted against the contract, isn’t sure it’s the best way to address the challenges of racism and inequity.

“We’re really dealing with the hearts of men, and unless you’re going to change the hearts of men and women, then this is going to be a problem,” Brown said. “Racism in some force has been in existence forever … As much as we would like to be able to dispel it, people are going to dislike people for one reason or another.”

Turke didn't disagree, but he believes working with Bankston can lead to local improvements.

“We’re not going to solve the entire issue, but I hope we can make some positive progress,” Turke said.