How a Racine 4th-grader saved a classmate from choking before teachers knew what was going on

RACINE — Essence "Essie" Collier is still the same person she was before potentially saving a classmate’s life, just with more public attention.

On Nov. 8, Collier, a fourth-grader at Fratt Elementary, saw another student choking during lunch. She rushed to her classmate and performed the Heimlich maneuver, and the student was OK a few seconds later.

“I saw her choking from a distance, and I ran over there as fast as I could so I could help her out,” Collier said. “I was really nervous and scared, because no person should have to go through choking.”

Collier had never performed the Heimlich before but successfully did so despite her nerves. She learned the maneuver from an instructional video two years ago.

Collier’s mother and another staffer have told the 9-year-old to set a good example in school, and she has followed the advice.

“I remember those things that they told me, and I want to be a leader, not a follower,” Collier said.

How to do the Heimlich Named after Dr. Henry Heimlich, who is credited with developing the maneuver, the Heimlich involves abdominal thrusts applied to a choking person in an effort to lift the diaphragm and force air from the lungs to dislodge an object. According to the Mayo Clinic, to perform the Heimlich maneuver, you should: Stand behind the person. Wrap your arms around the waist. Tip the person forward slightly.

Lunch occurred in the classroom that day because the school cafeteria at Fratt, 3501 Kinzie Ave., was a polling place for Election Day.

Samantha Bradshaw, Fratt's achievement gap reduction coach, was supervising lunch that day. It was near the end of the lunch period, and Bradshaw saw Collier “dart across the room” toward her classmate.

Bradshaw initially didn’t know what was happening, but then she saw Collier perform the Heimlich and food come out of the choking student’s mouth. Bradshaw made sure the student could talk and alerted the school nurse.

“It was so fast, like no time to even think,” Bradshaw said. “It just happened.”

After the incident, Bradshaw filled out paperwork and informed a few staff what happened.

“Everybody was overwhelmingly proud,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw, who had never seen a student perform the Heimlich at school, prefers that the spotlight go toward Collier.

“I feel like she deserves all the attention,” Bradshaw said. “I was getting all these emails from these different (media) outlets and was like, ‘No, not me, her.’”

Some of Collier’s favorite courses include art, music and library. Outside of school, she enjoys playing sports like football and basketball and video games like Fortnite and Mortal Kombat.

Collier said the recent attention has been enjoyable but a little nerve-racking. That includes several media interviews and an “Essie Day” from Girls Thrive, an after-school program Collier is part of.

She is expected to receive official recognition from the Racine Unified School Board later this month.

Nearly a month later, people still praise Collier and call her a hero, but she focuses on remaining true to herself.

“I try to be normal," Collier said, "like the same person I was before I helped her."