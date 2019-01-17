Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — A host family is needed for a 16-year-old boy from Moldova who attends Union Grove High School.

The boy is a good student and very polite. He speaks English, has medical insurance and will pay all expenses.

For more information, call Carrie Schulz, southeastern Wisconsin coordinator at Nacel Open Door, at 262-544-1183.

