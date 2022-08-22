 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Host families wanted for exchange students

BURLINGTON — International Cultural Exchange Services welcomes Carrie Zemke as a new local coordinator.

She will work with international high school students and the local families that host them in Burlington and the surrounding area.

Zemke is looking for families that would like to host for the 2022 school year. Exchange students live as a member of the host family; not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family  rules and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money for personal expenses. Host families provide room and board and parental guidance to the student.

Zemke is available to answer questions, give advice and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience. Contact her via email at czemke@icesusa.org.

