Horlick to hold 20th annual cheer clinic

RACINE — The 20th annual Horlick High School cheer clinic is scheduled to take place from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.

All participants will learn the basic fundamentals of cheerleading. Horlick Varsity cheerleaders will teach cheers, jumps and a short dance. In addition, the clinic will include various cheerleading stunts by the HHS cheerleaders. Participants will receive a cheer clinic T-shirt. A snack will be served during a break.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All participants are invited to perform during a Horlick Varsity Basketball game at a later date. Games start at 7 p.m., with arrival time at 6:30 p.m. Parents will meet their child after half-time.

Clinic participants should dress in comfortable clothing and wear athletic shoes.

The registration fee is $25 prior to the event or $30 at the door. Walk-ins are accepted.

For more information or to obtain a registration form, email horlickcheer@yahoo.com.