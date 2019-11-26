Horlick to hold 20th annual cheer clinic

RACINE — The 20th annual Horlick High School cheer clinic is scheduled to take place from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.
All participants will learn the basic fundamentals of cheerleading. Horlick Varsity cheerleaders will teach cheers, jumps and a short dance. In addition, the clinic will include various cheerleading stunts by the HHS cheerleaders. Participants will receive a cheer clinic T-shirt. A snack will be served during a break.
You have free articles remaining.
All participants are invited to perform during a Horlick Varsity Basketball game at a later date. Games start at 7 p.m., with arrival time at 6:30 p.m. Parents will meet their child after half-time.
Clinic participants should dress in comfortable clothing and wear athletic shoes.
The registration fee is $25 prior to the event or $30 at the door. Walk-ins are accepted.
For more information or to obtain a registration form, email horlickcheer@yahoo.com.