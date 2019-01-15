Try 1 month for 99¢
Horlick High School Symphonic Band

The Horlick High School Symphonic Band had the opportunity to participate in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside High School Honor Band on Jan 5. Band members pictured from left are: Evan Klinkhammer, Valarie Kasprick, Charlie Shilhavy, Caroline Konen, Brandon Heimann, Marcus Leverich, Marissa Cortez, James Beardsley, Santana Huizar and Joshua Sherman, director of instrumental music at Horlick High School.

Students from Burlington, Case, Horlick, Indian Trail, Oak Creek, Tremper, Union Grove, Park, Waupun Area, Westoshha Central and Zion-Benton Township High schools made up the honor band.

These musicians sight-read selections from four pieces of music on Saturday morning, rehearsed all day and put on a concert in the evening in Bedford Hall at UW-Parkside.

