RACINE — The Horlick High School Symphonic Band had the opportunity to participate in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside High School Honor Band on Jan 5.
Students from Burlington, Case, Horlick, Indian Trail, Oak Creek, Tremper, Union Grove, Park, Waupun Area, Westoshha Central and Zion-Benton Township High schools made up the honor band.
These musicians sight-read selections from four pieces of music on Saturday morning, rehearsed all day and put on a concert in the evening in Bedford Hall at UW-Parkside.
