RACINE — Horlick High School students is scheduled to present the 42nd annual High Renaissance Feast under the direction of Lisa Maxfield at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 and 7-8; and 4 p.m. Dec. 2, at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St.
The High Renaissance Feast is an original student-penned drama, a concert of Renaissance madrigals and orchestral music in St. John’s Chapel. It features ornate, historic costumes, a flurry of acrobatics and swordplay, the sight and sounds of piously wandering monks and a heavenly balcony choir. Attendees may want to enhance the experience by attending in costume.
Performers include the Queen, Kristen Lietzke, and Master of Revels, Branden Kovara.
The Royal Court members are: Lady Holly Mentch, Lady Jenni Valladares, Lady Kylie Windsor, Lady Christi Herrmann, Lady Tia Ricchio, Lady Kalieana Arcuri, Lady Celeste Zuniga, Lady Isabelle Varebrook, Lady Rachel Messer, Sir Logan Munoz, Sir Kye Rieckhoff, Sir Race Thill, Dr. Jackson Doering, Sir Winston Brown III. Ladies in Waiting are: Jazmine Gamino, Meghan Halvorsen and Katarina Nikolic.
Dinner in the Great Hall includes wild rice soup, a cheese plate and bread, followed by a fresh salad. Toast the queen’s health with warm wassail and dine upon suckling pig, orange glazed chicken, roast beef, parsley potatoes, green beans almondine, stuffing and fresh fruit. Finish the meal with pumpkin dessert and coffee.
Proceeds from the feast are reinvested in Madrigal costumes, instruments, music and decorations as well as funding for student scholarships.
Tickets cost $40 and may be purchased online at www.horlickchoirs.org or print the order form and mail it with payment to: HVMPA — Horlick High School, Attn: Choir Department, 2119 Rapids Drive, Racine, WI 53404. For more information, call 262-456-9441.
