Horlick students participate in 'Human Kind' assignment

RACINE — Two high school students, Logan and Cade, have the courage to stand up for what’s right after a favorite teacher assigned a project focusing on the Holocaust and Hitler’s “Final Solution.” Students and teachers had riveting discussions during a remote Google Meet Nov. 11, hosted by Charlene Harteau, Horlick High School librarian, with Liza Weimer, author of “The Assignment.”

This novel centers on social justice, a most timely and ultimately critical issue. Weimer was passionate about answering a probing question by Horlick math teacher, Albana Kume Robertson: “Do you feel that there is still some more work to do with high school students about the Holocaust theme? If yes, how? What needs to be done?”

Students asked her if she had any reservations writing about such a difficult and controversial topic? Weimer said that when she was younger it was difficult and she was vulnerable but as she has grown older, she has changed in terms of self-growth. She uses her personal experiences to shape how she responds. Weimer, who shared her Jewish background, fervently believes we cannot forget the Holocaust. In her travels she consistently questions people she meets and states that many have never even heard the word. According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, in a U.S. survey about the Holocaust, respondents in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Massachusetts ranked highest in Holocaust knowledge.