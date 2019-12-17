Horlick students learn cooking skills at HALO

“The kids were really excited — I think about eating the food, of course, but also about working together, learning the stations,” Todd said. “A lot of them have cooked at home but they were really excited to cook here. It provided a different experience, cooking next to someone, cooking next to your peer.”

Last week the students also learned communication skills, various cooking techniques, and got an understanding of the timing for how different foods cook. The class donated the leftover soup to guests at HALO.

The school kitchen

Lewandowski likened the kitchen at the Horlick to a 1970s-era home economics space without the sort of equipment students would use in a professional kitchen. For example, professional kitchens typically have gas stoves while Horlick’s are electric.

“It’s very dated, but we work with what we have,” Lewandowski said. “It’s important in any kitchen just to work with what you have.”

He added that having modern, professional equipment at Horlick, Case and Park would be ideal.

“I think it’s something that would be extremely beneficial to the district and to Horlick for our students is an updated learning environment,” Lewandowski said.