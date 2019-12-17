Horlick students learn cooking skills at HALO

RACINE — The cooking spaces at Racine Unified high schools that offer culinary arts are outdated and not comparable to professional kitchens, so Unified’s administration and its culinary teachers are hoping to see that change.
But, in the meantime, those invested in the program are developing some creative solutions.
On Dec. 9 and Dec. 11, sophomore students in Horlick High School’s culinary pathway got hands-on experience in an industrial kitchen at the HALO homeless shelter, 2000 DeKoven Ave. The endeavor is a pilot project that those involved hope to roll out for Case, Park and Horlick next school year.
“They stepped right in here and handled business, in a great way,” Horlick’s culinary arts teacher David Lewandowski said of his students. “They had a great attitude, very flexible students.”
The students, set up in stations, made grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup and learned some things in the process.
“You’ve got to butter both sides of the bread when you’re making the grilled cheese,” student Navaija Honeycutt said.
Honeycutt, along with fellow students Aalicia Goins and Claire Quiroga, who cooked at HALO on Dec. 9, all agreed that working in the industrial kitchen was different than cooking at home and took some getting used to.
“Being in there with a bunch of people, it kind of motivated you to do more,” Honeycutt said.
The three students agreed that they plan to volunteer in HALO’s kitchen sometime in the future.
Culinary arts pathway
Culinary arts is one of multiple pathways offered at Racine Unified’s three comprehensive high schools through its Academies of Racine career-development program.
The Academies of Racine are comprised of career pathways, such as culinary arts, aimed at giving students real-world experience, especially through partnerships with businesses.
Sarah Kapellusch, manager of business partnership and development at Gateway Technical College, brought in several businesses to help with the students’ experience at HALO.
Andy Talbot, general manager of Jose’s Blue Sombrero, donated non-food supplies and his time on both days of the program, HALO Executive Director Gai Lorenzen allowed the students to use the kitchen space, Aramark Food Service donated the food for students to prepare and Patrick Todd, vice president of the Nicholsworth Group, which owns Brickhouse, Carriage House Liquor Co., The Ivanhoe and Main Hub, helped to organize the project and donated his time in the kitchen with the students.
Todd said hospitality was not highlighted as a potential career when he was a student, so he said showing today’s students that it’s an option is important to him.
“The kids were really excited — I think about eating the food, of course, but also about working together, learning the stations,” Todd said. “A lot of them have cooked at home but they were really excited to cook here. It provided a different experience, cooking next to someone, cooking next to your peer.”
Last week the students also learned communication skills, various cooking techniques, and got an understanding of the timing for how different foods cook. The class donated the leftover soup to guests at HALO.
The school kitchen
Lewandowski likened the kitchen at the Horlick to a 1970s-era home economics space without the sort of equipment students would use in a professional kitchen. For example, professional kitchens typically have gas stoves while Horlick’s are electric.
“It’s very dated, but we work with what we have,” Lewandowski said. “It’s important in any kitchen just to work with what you have.”
He added that having modern, professional equipment at Horlick, Case and Park would be ideal.
“I think it’s something that would be extremely beneficial to the district and to Horlick for our students is an updated learning environment,” Lewandowski said.
Terri Ward, administrator of the University of Wisconsin Extension’s Food Wise program, also worked with the students at HALO last week and said programs like the academies help to break down silos between different sectors of society.
“It exposes youth to business owners,” she said. “So Patrick might hire some of these kids in a couple of short years.”