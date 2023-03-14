RACINE — Abby Wendt was nervous at the start, but now she can’t wait.

The night before a shift, Wendt lays out her work attire, usually jeans and a nice shirt or a dress and blazer.

Wendt is one of about a dozen students in the Rebel Roasters program at Horlick High School.

The program began in January and is a mobile coffee cart run by special education students. Four mornings per week, students prepare drinks and muffins for Horlick staff.

Wendt, a senior, has thoroughly enjoyed the work so far.

“I think it’s cool,” Wendt said. “I learn a lot. I get to know people better.”

The program is intended to provide students with hands-on experience in a social setting where they work with one another.

The Rebel Roasters are open Tuesday through Friday mornings. With the help of teachers, students walk school hallways offering coffee, tea, water and muffins to school employees.

There are usually five students working in various capacities: greeter, cart pusher, barista, cashier and a floater who helps with special orders and deliveries.

Costs are $2 for a cup of coffee and $3.50 for a coffee and muffin. Payments are cash only, which allows students to practice math skills by calculating how much change to give back.

The program is part of the students’ vocational and communication courses.

“It’s now turning into almost like our curriculum in the classroom,” said Ray Cushman, Horlick special education teacher. “We’re reading up on different products that we can have for the coffee cart. Our math turns into making change and money skills … We’re focused on actual skills that go with the job.”

The idea for the program began last summer. After months of work to receive approval and funding, the roasters started in January.

Cushman and Cindy Kamm, also a Horlick special education teacher, received tips from an educator at Case High School who runs a similar program.

Donations from staff and parents helped start the program, and an employee designed the work aprons.

Sale proceeds help cover the program’s operating expenses and pay for student trips like to a Brewers game later this year.

Teachers didn’t know how popular the program would be, but said sales took off far more than they expected. Cushman knew it was going well when he had to restock muffins in the first week.

It can be challenging for students to focus on their task because they are eager to help with everything, but educators said that’s a good problem to have.

Cushman said the most enjoyable part of Rebel Roasters is seeing students work together and become more integrated into the school community. He believes the work can help students with social cues and make them more likely to be hired for a job.

“Not limiting these guys to just doing the tasks that are sent down from the curriculum” is key, Cushman said. “There is functional learning out there for them to have. We just have to open our eyes.”

Wendt had never done anything similar before, but has enjoyed it so much that she hopes to work at Starbucks in the future.

“It’s like a life-changing thing for her,” Cushman said.

Kamm said another student also wants to work in a coffee shop after only a couple days with the roasters.

“They feel so proud of themselves,” Kamm said.

Kamm and Cushman hope the program continues to grow for years to come, mentioning that the Rebel Roasters could one day have their own storefront inside the school.

“I think the possibilities are endless,” Kamm said.

