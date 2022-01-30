 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horlick senior named youth apprentice for CG Schmidt

RACINE — A Horlick High School senior is going down in history as the first youth apprentice to work for CG Schmidt.

Jamarion Cooks made it official during a letter-signing ceremony Jan. 21. Cooks will serve as a youth apprentice in carpentry for the company, with plans to pursue a carpentry apprenticeship following graduation in June. He also signed letters of intent with Carpenters Union Local 161, with members then providing Cooks with a tool belt full and supplies and a $100 check for a pair of work boots.

Cooks is part of the construction pathway at the Academies of Racine — Horlick. As part of that program, he recently toured a CG Schmidt jobsite, which is when he first caught the eyes of the CG Schmidt family. He stood out for his academic achievements and his willingness to step in and help others.

The jobsite Cooks toured was Bell City Square, a multi-phase housing and retail space being renovated in century-old Horlick Malted Milk Factory campus in Racine. This is also where Jamarion will start his carpentry youth apprenticeship.

CG Schmidt plans to expand its Youth Apprenticeship program to offer more early employment opportunities as soon as this fall.

