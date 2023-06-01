Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE — The first time Cindy Kamm saw Abby Wendt, she was doing burpees in gym class.

While most of her classmates stood around, Wendt took part in a full-body exercise.

Wendt was in middle school at the time, so Kamm had not yet worked with her, but she was struck by the teenager’s determination.

“Right away I was like, ‘This girl does not let anything hold her back,’” Kamm said. “I will never forget that.”

Wendt’s determination became clearer during the past four years, and she will be one of about 350 students graduating Thursday from Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.

In class, Wendt is outgoing, willing to answer questions and tenacious in completing her work.

“I just have never had a student like Abby,” said Kamm, Horlick special education teacher. “She always did everything that was asked of her and then some. She is a role model for all the students in this building, just with her self-determination and her willingness to learn.”

Art is one of Wendt’s favorite classes. She especially likes finger painting flowers.

She also enjoyed being part of the Rebel Roasters mobile coffee cart program this year, which helped her learn math.

Wendt also plays softball and volleyball and appreciates the support and encouragement of teammates.

Part of Wendt’s involvement in sports was to show that she could still be active despite health challenges.

An issue with one of Wendt’s lungs that began when she was in first grade resulted in dozens of surgeries.

Wendt uses an oxygen tank to help breathe.

“I got very sick,” she said. “One of my lungs was all yucky and had cysts in there. They had to take it out, so this one lung doesn’t work very good.”

The health situation was nerve-wracking, but Wendt was determined to keep progressing.

It can be tough getting from place to place in the large high school building with her oxygen tank in tow, but Wendt manages to do so.

Some of Wendt’s favorite memories of high school are laughing with teachers and classmates. Wendt said it will be difficult to leave all of her encouraging instructors.

“It’s gonna be tough,” she said. “I have good teachers who supported me.”

Wendt will be in a Racine Unified transitional education program next school year with different teachers and classmates. The program aims to help participants transition from their roles as high school students into adults active in their communities.

Wendt said she is “a little nervous, a little scared, but I’ll get through it.”

She has gotten through numerous obstacles thus far, and if her life so far is any indication, Wendt will get through future challenges that come her way.

